Rockets Reunion Could Happen After Shock Retirement
When the Houston Rockets traded for AJ Griffin from the Atlanta Hawks, he was supposed to be a younger replacement with more upside for Reggie Bullock.
However, plans have changed over the past few days as Griffin has shockingly decided to step away from the game of basketball. The 21-year-old was the No. 15 overall pick by the Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Griffin wasn't expected to be a major player for the Rockets this season, but he had a lot of upside as a recent high draft pick. With Griffin gone, the Rockets may want to consider a reunion with Bullock.
Bullock, 33, averaged 2.2 points per game for the Rockets last season in 44 appearances. While his role was significantly reduced this past season compared to the year before, Bullock is still a veteran capable of playing in the NBA.
The Rockets have valued continuity this offseason, as all but two players on the roster were on the team a year ago. No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard and Griffin were the only newcomers as they were swapped out for Bullock and veteran center Boban Marjanovic.
Bringing Bullock back would give the Rockets even more familiarity with the team and system and another veteran to lean on as the season draws out.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.