Rockets Reveal Key to Recent Success
The Houston Rockets are on a roll, winning eight consecutive games to move back to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The team has found a rhythm, and Tari Eason explained the vibe surrounding the Rockets during their win streak.
“We’re just hooping. The overall motto that I say is ‘just have fun.’ Basketball is fun," Eason said. "Sometimes we get caught up in this or that or just narratives, or whatever the case may be, but I think we are out there having fun and if you are out there having fun you play free you play better.”
The Rockets have been playing without this pressure hanging over them, and that has led them to these wins. It's the result of a young team finally coming into its own and taking its stage as one of the best teams in the league at the moment.
The Rockets aren't facing any type of adversity at the moment, and that can be felt in the locker room. The players know that tougher times are coming, but if they continue to play the loose way that they have been, the Rockets might be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. CT on NBA TV.
