Rockets Rising, But Fall Could Come Soon
The Houston Rockets are ahead of schedule, placing at No. 2 in the Western Conference just one year after being a .500 team in the lottery.
The Rockets have a lot of competition on their tails with the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors all breathing down their neck.
That's why NBA.com writer Shaun Powell believes that the Rockets will experience some struggles before the end of the season and finish No. 6 in the standings before the playoffs.
"A 5-11 record from late January to early March sent the Rockets plummeting but there’s enough talent here to prevent further bleeding. Besides, all things considered, this season is a stepping stone for a mainly young team. Let’s see if Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson keep developing," Powell writes.
Regardless of where the Rockets end up in the final standings, they will be facing a tough opponent in the first round. That's why Houston should do everything in its power to secure home court, because that could ultimately be the difference of making it to the second round and going home one round too early.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from inside the Kia Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.