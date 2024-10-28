Inside The Rockets

Rockets Rookie May Earn Promotion Soon

The Houston Rockets may decide to start Reed Sheppard at some point.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) defends during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard is only three games into his career, but he has shown a lot of growth already.

Sheppard, 20, is averaging 3.3 points per game so far this season, as he is dipping his toes into the waters of professional basketball.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Sheppard could enter the starting lineup if he continues along this trajectory.

"Sheppard can contribute immensely disruptive defensive work in the backcourt, knockdown shooting from deep and plenty of playmaking to boot. If Green falters or VanVleet suddenly looks old, the rookie could step right in and steal a job," Hughes writes.

Given how hot Jalen Green has been to start the season, Sheppard will have to do a whole lot to unseat him in the starting lineup, but the season is incredibly young and there's a lot of time left to go.

In order for Sheppard to eventually move into the starting lineup, he has to simply take every opportunity he gets and make the most of it. Eventually as the season moves along, the Rockets will need to rely on their depth a little more and players like Sheppard will be counted on.

When his number is called for a bigger role than what he has, Sheppard will be ready to go.

