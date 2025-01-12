Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard Rejuvenated After G League Stint
Houston Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard has been in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for the past two games on assignment, and it has changed things for the No. 3 overall pick.
"Reed Sheppard says he didn’t view G League assignment as a demotion at all. Loved playing down there. Said he feels like his confidence has improved. Also said his body feels better, it was huge for him mentally, and he learned a lot," Space City Home Network reporter Vanessa Richardson tweeted.
Sheppard, 20, played three games for the Vipers in the G League, averaging over 30 points per game, proving that he very much belongs in the NBA. Sheppard has been privy to low minutes during his time with the Rockets because of how many rotation players Houston has.
His move to the G League wasn't because he had been playing poorly in Houston, but rather to allow him to get some run after not playing consistently for a little bit. Now that he has gotten some reps, he can come back to the Rockets with a new perspective, which should be good for all parties involved.
Sheppard and the Rockets are back in action against the division rival Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.
