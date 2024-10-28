Rockets Rumored to Be Trade Suitor For Heat Star Jimmy Butler
The Houston Rockets have been involved in trade rumors with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler for some time now. Butler did not sign an extension with the Heat this past offseason, and could turn down a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 to enter free agency next summer.
The reasoning for this would be securing a long-term contract. The 35-year-old forward would likely sign his last contract, but there's also speculation that the Heat could trade Butler if they know he won't stay.
Because, of this, the Rockets emerged as one of the top teams in play for Butler's services. This was back in September, but after rumors died down with the start of the NBA season, NBA Insider Marc Stein recently reported Houston to be a potential trade suitor for Butler.
"The Rockets are also increasingly mentioned by monitoring rivals as a team to watch should Miami ever reach a point that it chooses to explore its trade options with Jimmy Butler, who grew up some 30 miles away from Houston in Tomball, Texas," Stein said.
It's important to note that from the perspective of Miami, it seems like the organization would be hesitant to trade Butler. Shams Charania reported for The Athletic in June, saying the Heat have not shown interest in trading their star.
The Rockets have the assets to trade for Butler, recently acquiring multiple draft picks from the Brooklyn Nets on top of what they already have. The team also has a plethora of young players who have created a core for Houston's timeline.
