Houston Rockets: Should Aaron Holiday Play More Minutes?
Aaron Holiday has been one of the Rockets' best shooters this season, although he is only playing 9.8 minutes. He should see the court more for these three reasons: shooting, momentum and Reed Sheppard's needed comfortability.
The Rockets' shooting this season has not been great. Holiday should be able to come fix that on the court for the team. He is shooting just about as many threes a game this season as he was last season, and he is playing seven less minutes. The veteran guard is shooting two less field goals than the previous year, but that is due to his low playing time. Houston needs shooting, and 44.7% from three and 47.1% from the field, is what the defensive-minded team needs currently.
Against the Warriors in the In-Season Tournament game, Ime Udoka played Holiday instead of Sheppard. Even though it was not his greatest game, Holiday was able to convert a steal into a two-point bucket to give the team a six-point lead with positive momentum. Big shots have been one of his best strengths, as he also hit a huge shot to beat the New York Knicks last season.
Before the season started, Udoka mentioned Sheppard being Fred VanVleet's immediate backup. Holiday has had to fight for his minutes, and he has certainly proved himself worthy of playing more. Sheppard has been good, but he has looked timid to shoot the ball. He is only a rookie, so there are plenty of opportunities and years to improve his game. He has mentioned being excited to learn this season and that he will take advantage of all opportunities to get better. In almost 12 minutes, the rookie is averaging 35.3% from the field and 29.8% from three. Sheppard needs time to get comfortable. Holiday, on the other hand, has shown to be comfortable shooting the ball, especially in big moments. For now, he should play more over the rookie until he feels secure shooting the deep ball more.
