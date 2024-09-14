Inside The Rockets

Rockets Should Bring Back Fan Favorite

The Houston Rockets have an open roster spot. Should they re-sign Boban Marjanovic?

Jeremy Brener

Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) runs down the court during the second half against the Washington Wizardsat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have a vacant spot on their roster after the sudden retirement of third-year forward AJ Griffin, whom the team acquired in a trade during this summer's NBA Draft with the Atlanta Hawks.

Griffin's shocking departure gives the Rockets an open roster spot to work with, and they can go in a few different directions with it.

They can either keep the roster spot open for flexibility purposes, sign a younger prospect with upside or bring on a veteran. There's a world where signing Boban Marjanovic makes sense.

Marjanovic, 36, is still a free agent after going unsigned around the NBA. He's been with the Rockets for the past two years, serving as a veteran mentor for some of the younger players on the team. With the addition of Steven Adams, Marjanovic was no longer needed in that role, leading the Rockets not to pursue another contract.

By signing Marjanovic back, the Rockets take some pressure off of the wings on the roster to perform. Griffin was a young prospect, but given the investment made to other young players on the roster, he was hardly ever going see meaningful minutes in Houston. That's why bringing in a player with that youth and upside doesn't make much sense.

Marjanovic knows he won't play big-time minutes in the NBA this season, but a return to a familiar role could be beneficial for both sides.

