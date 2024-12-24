Houston Rockets Showed How Far They Have Come Since Opening Night
The Houston Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 114-101, in a game that wasn't even that close. The Rockets led from start to finish and, at one point, led by 31 points before Ime Udoka pulled his starters in the fourth quarter.
Jabari Smith led all Rockets with 21 points, continuing his string of strong games to end December. Fred VanVleet broke out of his shooting slump and scored 20 points in the win. It was not only the Rockets' 20th win of the season, but it also showed how far they had come since opening night.
The Monday night matchup with the Hornets was the Rocket's second and final matchup of the season against the Hornets. The Rockets opened the season against Charlotte in a game where they led by double digits, but a disappointing second half saw them lose to the short-handed Hornets.
That opening night loss was the type of game the Rockets loss way too often in the 2023-24 season. It was a type of game where they were favored but took their opponent lightly and let it slip away late. The Rockets talked all offseason about not taking any game for granted, especially when trying to make the playoffs.
The Western Conference this season like every season will come down to the wire when it comes to playoff seeding. The Rocket was focused from the start in Monday's matchup as they again jumped on the Hornets early and often.
Even without Dillon Brooks, who scored 26 points the night before, and Tari Eason, who missed his second consecutive game, the Rockets took control from the jump ball. Monday's win was one of the Rockets' most dominant games all season despite the Hornets' garbage time run late in the game.
The Rockets realize that one loss could be the difference between a top-four seed and home advantage in the playoff and having to win a play-in game to make the playoffs. At 20-9 the Rockets are currently in second place in the Western Conference but only four games from the seventh seed.
In their dominant win on Monday, the Rockets demonstrated that they have learned from their mistakes earlier this season and prove to everyone that they are a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.
