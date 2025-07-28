Houston Rockets Sign Isaiah Crawford to Two-Way Deal
The Rockets have officially entered overkill mode as they added two two-way players this weekend to their squad. Per Michael A. Scotto from HoopsHype, the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement on a two-way deal with former Sacramento Kings forward Isaiah Crawford.
Heading into his second year in the NBA, Crawford spent a majority of his rookie season on the Kings' G League team, where he averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He shot an impressive 50.2% field goal completion along with 44.7% behind the arc.
He appeared in only 15 games on the main roster, compiling a total of 46 minutes on the floor, but it was not enough for Crawford to show Sacramento's front office his value to their main roster team. The Kings withdrew their qualifying offer just hours before Crawford eventually signed with the Houston Rockets.
Listed at 6-foot-6, with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Crawford's playstyle is tailor-made for a head coach like Ime Udoka, who prides himself on having the best defensive team on the floor. He's a great defender who can switch on multiple positions and has proven to be great on both ends of the floor, also averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in the G League.
If Crawford can continue to be a great defensive player, there is a serious chance he gets some minutes on the main roster at some point, especially if he can prove to shoot the three-ball consistently once again. Shooting behind the arc has become the Rockets' biggest concern this offseason, despite some of their additions through trades and free agency.
The young forward had a rough Summer League to kick off the 2025-26 season; however, it was not entirely his fault, as his minutes gradually slipped as each game went on for the Kings in Las Vegas. With a solid fall training camp, Crawford can put himself on Udoka's radar as the Rockets prepare for the regular season in October.