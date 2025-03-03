Rockets Sign Nate Williams, Waive Cody Zeller
The Houston Rockets have found a solution for the final spot on their roster, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"The Houston Rockets are converting two-way guard Nate Williams to a four-year, $8.2 million standard deal, agent Billy Davis told ESPN. Williams is in his third NBA season, spending most of the year with Rockets G League team, averaging 19 points," Charania tweeted.
"The Rockets are waiving 11-year veteran Cody Zeller to create roster space, sources said."
Zeller was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to help the Rockets land a future second-round pick, but the veteran big man was away from the team due to personal reasons and had no plans to come to Houston. Therefore, the Rockets were able to move on from him and get Williams under contract for the foreseeable future.
Williams, who turned 26 last month, has played in eight games for the Rockets so far this season while on a two-way deal. He made a decent impact in the team's final game before the All-Star break against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench trying to help the Rockets get back in the game.
Now, he will be in Houston full-time as a depth piece to help the Rockets in the home stretch of the season.
