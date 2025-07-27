Houston Rockets Sign Reigning NBA G League MVP
Just when fans thought the Houston Rockets were done making moves this summer, it was recently reported by Chris B. Haynes that reigning G League MVP JD Davison will be joining the team after reaching an agreement on a two-way deal on Saturday.
This deal will allow Davison to bounce between the Houston Rockets' main roster and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
A former second-round pick for Boston, Davison spent the majority of last season with their G League team, the Maine Celtics, where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. He logged 16 games on the main roster for Boston, averaging 2.1 points in 5.8 minutes of action per contest.
This move to Houston came almost immediately following Davison's waiver by the Celtics on Thursday. The Celtics were close to exceeding the second luxury tax apron, but this move puts them back under.
For Houston, because Davison is on a two-way contract, this will not impact their remaining cap space in any significant way. It also gives the Rockets another guard to utilize throughout the season if coach Ime Udoka chooses to do so.
As it stands, the Rockets roster is loaded with talent, but one thing they lack is guard depth, which could present opportunities for Davison, who could not find the court for Boston as much as he'd like despite his success on their G League roster.
As it stands, the Rockets' true guards going into the 2025-26 season are Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday. Aside from those three players, only Kevon Harris, another two-way signee, would stand in Davison's way of minutes on the main roster if any were to open up this season.
Of course, he will still need to prove himself again this time with the Rio Grande Valley team, but if he can show solid defensive abilities and decent scoring chops, head coach Ime Udoka may be interested in Davison's value to his team.