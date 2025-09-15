Rockets’ Star Cements All-World Status Despite FIBA Loss
Alperen Sengun was already seen as one of the best basketball players on the planet prior to FIBA play.
That was clear enough in his first-ever All-Star selection, which was brought on by 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 50% shooting. Only the world’s most elite basketball players earn All-Star bids, and his help in leading the Rockets to the West’s No. 2 seed was obviously seen as vital.
But in participating in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 this offseason, Sengun was able to bolster his worldwide stock even more.
Most simply, he was one of the stars of the tournament, if not the primary one in leading a fine Türkiye squad to the final.
Across nine games, Sengun averaged 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, ranking seventh, fourth and fourth in those categories, respectively. His best game of the tournament came against Serbia, where he outdueled Nikola Jokic with 28 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Despite falling in the final to Germany, Sengun still starred. He poured on a game-high 28 points on 50% shooting, adding three rebounds, assists and blocks apiece. Türkiye ultimately fell by just five points, with the Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner-led team offering just a bit too much.
With FIBA behind him, Sengun now turns his attention to his most important NBA season yet.
Not only will the still-22-year-old be expected to improve on his game again, he’ll be doing so on a legitimate contender for the first time in his career. Over the offseason, the Rockets’ front office did work in building themselves into one of the best teams in the league, adding superstar Kevin Durant, as well as a host of win-now veteran contributors.
If Sengun can continue his star output — or potentially even keep improving, as FIBA seemed to allude to — the Rockets are certain to contend with the numerous other top dogs in the West. Houston has as much anticipation behind them now as they did in the Harden-led days.
The Rockets open up their preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6. They'll tip off their 2025-26 regular season against the defending champion OKC Thunder on Oct. 21.