Rockets Star Jalen Green Reveals Focus Ahead of New Season
For Houston Rockets rising star Jalen Green, there likely wouldn't be anything more comforting than having his contract extension signed before the 2024-25 NBA season. However, he recently revealed that a contract extension isn't where his focus is with the season creeping up.
“My main focus is the season ahead of me with the players that we have, getting to the playoffs, and getting as far as we can,” Green said (h/t KPRC's Chancellor Johnson).
The Rockets want to return to the postseason. That much has been made clear by the organization, and general manager Rafael Stone will move any pieces to equip head coach Ime Udoka with the roster capable of doing so.
Green believes this roster is capable of a playoff berth, and he's going to do whatever it takes to make sure the team gels and is able to put together a strong season. That's where his focus lies -- not in a contract extension.
“We’re building that team camaraderie, who we are,” Green added. “That’s the main focus right now, and everything will work itself out.”
Should Green help lead Houston to the postseason, with the current roster the Rockets hoist -- he'd be primed for quite the payday in the offseason. Needless to say, it'll be a defining season for the fourth-year guard.
After an impressive finish to the season last year, Green helped the Rockets to a 41-41 record. They should be able to ride natural development to a postseason berth this season, but Green must prove to have improved enough to earn a large payday before entering restricted free agency.
