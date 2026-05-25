Rockets Reportedly Interested in Celtics Jaylen Brown

The NBA offseason is nearing. There will be significant movement.

At least, there figures to be, on the superstar front. There always is.

The marquee players that figure to be available are Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Houston Rockets have been linked to both players.

The team clearly needs to improve, as they faced a bit of a talent gap during the postseason, even against the injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves -- each of their best players.

The Rockets may also be a team to monitor for Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown. At least, according to long-time insider Marc Stein.

"There is a belief in some corners of the league that Atlanta, Houston and Portland all have legitimate trade interest in Brown.

Which is something to file away if you're looking for participants that might be interested in joining an eventual multi-team Antetokounmpo trade construction."

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 47.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from deep and 79.5 percent from the free throw line. Brown was named to the All-NBA team, when the teams were announced on Sunday, although he made the Second Team.

Brown also finished sixth overall in the MVP race, which ultimately went to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. From a salary standpoint, the Rockets could move Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Clint Capela to create enough salary ballast for Brown's $53.1 million number.

There's been a significant amount of chatter over the last month about a potential split between Brown and the Boston Celtics. The Rockets have organizational ties to Brown, specifically by way of Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who coached Brown during Udoka'a lone season as head coach of the Celtics in 2021-22.

Brown was very supportive of Udoka, going to bat for the once embattled coach, while he was out of the league during the 2022-23 NBA season. Brown had a career season this past year, helping the Celtics finish with a 56-26 record, which birthed them the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference, despite being without Jayson Tatum for most of the season.

The Rockets face a tough offseason this summer, as they will have to decide whether to make yet another aggressive move for a proven superstar, like Brown, much like they did last summer when parting with some of their draft capital and young talent to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.