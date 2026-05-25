Rockets' Kevin Durant Makes All-NBA Second Team

Frame it any way you want, Kevin Durant has checked every box as an offensive savant, and he's still going at 37 years old.

The former MVP and two-time champion added another award to the list, being named to the All-NBA Second Team on Sunday. He was the only Houston Rockets player to make the cut, being one of 15 total names on the teams.

Durant received no votes for the All-NBA First Team, which included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Cade Cunningham. The second team featured the Slim Reaper alongside Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. Durant received 72 second-team votes, the third-most of all 15 players.

The All-NBA race was extremely competitive this season, with legitimate arguments for up to 20 players to make the cut. Rockets All-Star Alperen Şengün was one of those names, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a do-it-all big man.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2026

Analytically speaking, Durant's 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game came on incredible efficiency, as he shot 52% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. He has continued to build his resume as perhaps the most talented pure scorer in NBA history, able to get buckets from anywhere on the court at extremely high rates.

This was also a season in which Durant passed multiple basketball greats on the all-time scoring list. He notched 2026 points in 2026, jumping into the top five while passing Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan with a total of 32,597.

But even the eye test proves he was one of the best in the league this season. The 37-year-old was one of the few sources of offensive relief in a year in which Houston did not have a true point guard.

Fred VanVleet did not play a single game due to a torn ACL, which hindered the Rockets in terms of ball security. They finished the season 27th in turnover percentage, with Durant oftentimes playing the role of a floor general when, in reality, he operates best from the wing.

Houston's newest star proved he can still be elite in year 18, but the organization has him under contract for next season, with a player option after that. The Rockets would owe Durant $46 million in 2028 if that is the case.