Houston Rockets Star Ranks Top Ten in West

Kevin Durant comes in at No. 7 overall on https://t.co/vkNOM9r3ma’s list of the ‘10 Best Players’ in the Western Conference for next season:



1. Nikola Jokic

2. SGA

3. Anthony Edwards

4. Luka Doncic

5. Stephen Curry

6. Anthony Davis

7. KD 🚀



Is this a fair ranking for Durant? pic.twitter.com/VVuq8arCkx