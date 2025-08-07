Houston Rockets Star Ranks Top Ten in West
For well over a decade, fans and analysts have become familiar with Kevin Durant being one of the best basketball players in the world. From All-Star nominations to All-NBA honors, he has proven to be one of the NBA's best year in and year out.
Now, as everyone builds their anticipation for Durant's start with the Houston Rockets, the veteran sharpshooter finds himself in the top ten of the NBA's 10 best players of the West.
This honor for the 36-year-old has become almost annual with this stop in Houston marking Durant's fourth Western Conference team in his illustrious career. Coming into this season KD ranks No. 7 on Shaun Powell's rankings via NBA.com.
Ahead of Durant came some notable names like Mavericks big man Anthony Davis, former teammate Steph Curry and the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among other NBA stars.
Coming off his 17th season, the veteran forward has proven to still be at the top of his game despite heading into his late 30s, as most players would have seen a dip in production at this stage.
Averaging 26.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6 rebounds at 36, there have been no signs of age in Durant's game going into his soon-to-be age 37 season. IN Fact, he is the only other player aside from LeBron James to average 25 plus points per game in at least 15 seasons.
In Shaun Powell's ranking's the NBA writer detailed Durant's scoring abilities, which helped put him over Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Lakers Lebron James and Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama.
"Durant can still get buckets on anyone. He may be running out of teams to join, but not running out of time. Durant is capable of getting 30 or 40 points on any given night, without forcing a single shot. His ability to score off the bounce, in mid-range and from deep is why he’s still a No. 1 option."
Now surrounded by a flux of talented young wings and an All-Star center in Houston, Durant has the opportunity to get back to the top of the NBA once again, as his main focal point this season will likely be to be the Rockets' alpha-male scorer.
The Rockets are poised for a playoff run going into the 2025-26 season behind Durant's scoring alongside the rising stars for Houston.
Thanks to the rest of the moves general manager Rafael Stone made this offseason to put together this loaded roster, the Rockets very well could be in a great position to challenge for an NBA title this season.