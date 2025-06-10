Stephen A. Smith Lists Rockets Among Top Destinations for NBA Superstars
Amid early NBA trade buzz, more headlines are surrounding superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant by the day. Reports and rumors regarding the two future Hall-of-Famers suggest the two will be on the move this offseason, meaning this summer will bring major changes to the league.
Durant is almost guaranteed to be moved, as it has been reported that the Phoenix Suns are adamant about trading the superstar ahead of the NBA Draft, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. While nothing suggests the Milwaukee Bucks are exploring Antetokounmpo trades, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Greek Freak is open to options outside of his current team.
The Houston Rockets have been heavily linked to both players for months. Last year, the Rockets held interest in Durant, while Antetokounmpo has remained a target, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
On today's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith listed the Rockets as one of the top destinations for both superstars. Houston ranked No. 2 for both players, behind the New York Knicks, Smith's favorite team.
The Rockets have some of the most enticing assets to give up, and are in a great situation moving forward. They took a major step in moving out of their rebuild, going 52-30 and clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Houston also has the No. 10 pick in the draft, as well as a highly regarded 2027 first-round pick via the Suns.
Other teams featured for Antetokounmpo and Durant include the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat. Of all the teams on either list, the Celtics were the only one that finished with a better record this past season.
"KD: We understand Jalen Green just ain't ready," Smith said. "He ain't got that kind of perimeter game. Consistency is what you need if you're Ime Udoka; a No. 1 option."
"Giannis in Houston? That locomotive coming at you? With the pieces, Sengun and that crew? Keep VanVleet and the boys? Oh yes, Houston would be no joke."
Either move would immediately speed up the Rockets' timeline and develop a championship window, but they'd be considered legitimate contenders with a go-to superstar of either caliber at the helm.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.