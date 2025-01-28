Houston Rockets still need a healthy Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets continue to defy all expectations this season, moving to 31-14 after another nail-biting win, this time over the defending champions Boston Celtics, 114-112. The Rockets had many heroes in the win.
Dillon Brooks had the best shooting game of his career. Finishing with 36 points and tying a franchise record with ten made 3-pointers. Alperen Sengun cut to the basket late to give the Rockets a lead in the fourth quarter.
However, the MVP of the game was Amen Thompson who not only helped keep Jayson Tatum scoreless for entire half, but also finished with a career high 33 points and made the game-winning basket with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.
With all the sucess the Rockets have had recently, it may cause people to forget Jabari Smith Jr. Smith has been out since suffering a hand injury in practice at the start of January. Smith last played on Jan. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Many believe that even upon his return Smith's role should diminish or he should even go to the bench and Thompson continues to start. Smith has seen some numbers drop from his second season across the board.
Even with Thompson's great play and Smith taking a lesser role when he is on the court, the Rockets will still need a healthy Smith to win in the postseason. Smith gives the Rockets something they don't have: a big man who can switch onto smaller guards and play as a stretch five.
Head coach Ime Udoka has spoken on many occasions about how he likes the flexibility Smith brings to the lineup. That is the one thing the team has been missing since Smith has been out of the rotation. Smith is also one of Houston' best mid-range shooters and weakside defenders.
Even with Steven Adams playing some of his best basketball of the season, the Rockets will need Smith, especially when the team get to the playoffs and the games start to slow down. Smith has become a better weak-side defender and improved his free-throw shooting this season.
Both of those improvements can only help the Rockets going forward. The last update from Ime Udoka was that unfortunately there wasn't an update. Udoka stated that there wasn't any new news on Smith possible return.
Smith has been out for almost four weeks and with no update it is seeming he is will be out closer to 6-8 weeks. That will have him back with the Rockets around March which should give him enough time to get back into playing shape.
The Rockets are already a top three team in the league and the return of Smith will only make them better.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.