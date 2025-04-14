Suns’ Kevin Durant ‘Up for Discussion’ After Firing Coach
Having somewhat embarrassingly missed out on the 2025 NBA Play-In, the Phoenix Suns have massive changes on the horizon. One’s the Houston Rockets could certainly involve themselves in.
Phoenix finished a measly 36-46 on the season, good for the No. 11 spot in the West. Despite their trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal — which help to make up the largest payroll in the league — they failed to make a splash this season.
Now, the organization seems keen on switching things up.
“From a grand perspective, it’s about Devin Booker,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said on NBA Today on Monday. “From my understanding, he remains a foundation of everything they’re doing in Phoenix. Everything else, though, has been up for discussion.”
Durant, having averaged nearly 27 points on 53% shooting, certainly fits into “everything else.”
“Now, moving forward, they have major decisions to make,” Charania continued. “This is just the start of what’s going to be multiple major changes in Phoenix from a roster perspective. That’s going to start with Kevin Durant.”
Charania said the Suns and Durant will be working together on Durant’s next trade destination, but that the Playoffs will play a factor in which teams feel they’re a superstar piece away from winning it all.
The Houston Rockets, who acquired the Suns’ future first last offseason to specifically make a deal for Durant easier, fit the bill the most currently. The West’s No. 2 seed, they lack a true superstar talent, but have the defensive pieces in place to offer a nice home for Durant.
For now, the team will keep its head down as it awaits its first round matchup between the Warriors and Grizzlies. But a Durant trade certainly lies in the back of the organization's mind.