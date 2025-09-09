Rockets' Superstar Ranks as NBA's Second-Best Forward
As Kevin Durant's career winds down, he's started getting his due praise. This summer, he was listed as the third-best small forward in NBA history, behind LeBron James and Larry Bird -- two unequivocal legends.
The team-hopping moniker is still very much present, but it will fade in time, as it's been the nature of the sport over the last decade. Players change teams now like never before.
Whether by request or a result of the franchise deciding what was best for them. It happens.
Back to his positional rank, because that's an intriguing discussion. Durant is mostly listed as a small forward, but he's predominantly played the power forward position of late.
Turn again, positions have become rather extinct in the modern era of the sport. Call it positionless basketball.
Teams trot out their five best players regardless of position. The Houston Rockets are an example, in a way.
Amen Thompson has spent much of his basketball life playing point guard, but has spent most of his time in the NBA on the wing. This season, Thompson will be playing the scoring guard position, which adds to the point.
Part of that is because of the Durant acquisition.
Interestingly enough, Thompson was rated as the third-best shooting guard, behind Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell.
What about Durant?
He ranked second among small forwards, behind the aforementioned James, by Fadeaway World. The rationale is below:
"Kevin Durant’s offensive perfection hasn’t dulled with time. His scoring efficiency, ability to shoot over any defender, and underrated rim protection cement him as one of the deadliest small forwards in basketball. That is why the Rockets paid a premium price to bring him on board.
At 36, he’s proving that his game, built on skill and length, ages gracefully, keeping him in the top tier and only behind LeBron James. Heading into 2025-26, we don't anticipate seeing a decline in Durant's abilities and he will likely put up another All-NBA-caliber season."
The writer makes valid points across the board, however there's a major point of contention here. The Rockets didn't quite pay a premium to nab Durant.
They traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That's what made the deal so impressive.
Brooks actually made Fadeaway World's list, ranking 23rd.
"Love him or hate him, Dillon Brooks is impactful and believe us when we say the Rockets did not want to give him up in the trade for Kevin Durant this summer. His defense, toughness, and streaky shooting can swing games, and he embraces the role of agitator.
Any NBA team will value his grit as much as his scoring, and we hope the Phoenix Suns can find a way to utilize those to their advantage. Brooks could see a slight drop in production next year since he might not be as motivated to attack every second of the floor like he did last year, but he is still a game-changer defensively."