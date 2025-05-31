Houston Rockets Take a Reach at No. 10 in Latest NBA Mock Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft less than one month away, and the withdrawal deadline now passed, big boards are starting to be finalized amid such a stacked class of prospects. This year's draft posed plenty of talent from the start of the college basketball season, and it has stayed the same for the most part, with potential franchise-changers across the lottery.
The Houston Rockets, while a team holding a lottery selection at No. 10 (via the Phoenix Suns), don't have their biggest priority set on the draft like the other franchises in their pick range. They just finished a 52-30 regular season, taking a huge leap in their rebuild even amid a first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets have extremely specific needs due to their plethora of talent. They are thirsting for offense, specifically shooting, but should also emphasize the defensive mentality that head coach Ime Udoka has brought to the franchise.
The latest NBA mock draft from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor has Houston making a bit of a reach at No. 10. O'Connor has the Rockets selecting Carter Bryant, a freshman forward out of Arizona who averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a block per game this past season.
"Selecting Bryant would be on brand for the Rockets, since he’s a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender," O'Connor wrote. "And though he’s raw as a ball-handler, he’s a skilled spot-up shooter and a hyper-aware cutter. This means he could help the Rockets in the short-term as a role player, but he’d still retain the upside to someday be much more than that."
Bryant displayed raw offensive talent in his lone season with the Wildcats. He wasn't much of a shot creator but played well off the ball and in a spot-up shooting role, which is why he could immediately crack the rotation in Houston.
However, it's the 6-foot-8 forward's defense that really shone. His instincts are very mature at 19 years old, and his frame and athleticism made all the difference. Bryant proved he could guard just about anyone in college basketball.
Other mock drafts have Bryant going a few picks later in the No. 13-16 range, but the potential is certainly there, perhaps more than any other late-lottery prospect. The Rockets would be getting a player who can immediately make an impact.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.