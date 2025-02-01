Rockets Take Two Prospects in Latest Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets have a pair of picks to work with ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and they could be used to continue the growth of the developmental foundation they have built.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman recently conducted a two-round mock draft that has the Rockets taking Maryland center Derik Queen with the No. 18 overall pick.
"Derik Queen's overall production and dominant games have been compelling enough for scouts to put less stock into his poor showings. And we've seen both sides of the performance spectrum lately, with Queen going 27 minutes without a field goal against Nebraska, only to follow with a 25-point game against Illinois," Wasserman writes.
"His 246-pound frame, inside scoring instincts, assists, 9.5 percent three-point shooting (2-of-21) and worrisome defensive projection are going to divide scouts. At some point in the first round, however, a team is going to see too much production, unteachable passing processing, mid-range touch and perimeter drives."
With Steven Adams on an expiring contract, the backup center spot may be the biggest need for the Rockets going into next season. While a veteran could fill in that role, it could also be beneficial to have a rookie develop from that spot.
The Rockets also have the No. 59 overall pick currently, which is the final selection in this year's draft. With that pick, Wasseman has the Rockets taking West Virginia small forward Tucker DeVries.
"Tucker DeVries' 26 points against Arizona should have drawn more NBA eyes toward West Virginia's conference play schedule. But he's been out since December 6 with an injury," Wasserman writes.
"Over the years, he's shown more to his game in terms of creating for himself and two-point shotmaking. But no burst makes it difficult to buy the other methods for scoring at the next level. His accuracy, range, movement shooting and pull-up game should give him a chance with the right NBA fit and opportunity."
The Rockets are back on the floor tonight as they take on Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center in Houston.
