Takeaways From the Rockets Offense in Preseason Win vs. Thunder
The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in last night's preseason game, 122-113. On the road, the Rockets won in overtime after a tight fourth quarter.
The Rockets' offense was high-scoring even through regulation, scoring 106 points through four quarters. The team took 98 shots, including 42 three-pointers, shooting 40.8% from the field and 31.0% from deep.
A good chunk of Houston's points came from the free-throw line. The team shot 29-for-39, going 74.4% from the charity stripe. The Rockets' shooting percentage was much better than Oklahoma City's, as the Thunder shot 42.2% from the field, 29.4% from deep, and 57.1% from the free-throw line. It speaks to Houston's defense, making it tough on the Thunder in their offense.
One thing to note was Houston's low assist count, accentuated by the absence of Fred VanVleet. VanVleet did not play last night, and not having your starting point guard who averaged 8.1 assists last season would obviously hinder the scoring. The team's second-leading passer, Alperen Sengun, only recorded two assists.
Despite the scoring success, the biggest problem with the Rockets' offense last night was the high turnover count. The team recorded 19 turnovers, whereas the Thunder had just 14. 19 turnovers aren't that prominent, especially in a preseason game, but it's something to note as five players had two turnovers or more. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard led the team in turnovers with three each.
The Rockets continue their preseason schedule Oct. 15 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.