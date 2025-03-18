Houston Rockets: Takeaways Through Three-Fourths of the Season
The Houston Rockets have reclaimed their No. 2 spot in the Western Conference and currently hold a 44-25 record.
Winning culture is starting to arise in Houston, due to Ime Udoka's coaching. He has completely shiftied the Rockets from what they were just three years ago. After three years of rebuilding, the young players have shown that they want to win
Last night was a great example. In a game that looked bleak of winning, Houston came back and won. They needed to in order to stay in the No. 2 spot in the West. The Rockets won against the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season tournament. Winning is starting to become the normal, and Playoffs are just around the corner, where Houston will show what they are truly capable of, and what moves must be made in the offseason.
Houston is going to have to make a move this summer. In order for them to make a deep playoff run, they need a bonafide superstar. Trading for someone who can get a bucket at any time is exactly what this team needs, as most of their bad losses have come from poor shooting and lack of scoring overall. The Rockets have been in rumors to make a big trade, and their front office might just do that this summer.
Defense is the name of Houston's game. The majority of their close wins this season are because of their defensive minded approach. Udoka has instilled a "don't be soft" mentality, and it has worked. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson are the faces of this play-style for the Rockets.
Eason will be offered a contract extension alongside Jabari Smith Jr., and they should both resign as they are crucial to this team's winning efforts. Thompson will be offered his extension next year, but he should be offered the max for his contribution to the team. He has proven himself as someone who could be a top-10 player in the future. The forward could also potentially make an All-Defensive team this year, which he should.
