Rockets' Tari Eason Explodes for Career-High vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are a little low after their 127-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors in overtime at Toyota Center on Saturday night.
The Rockets trailed by as much as 31 during the game, but they found a way to chip away at the deficit and managed to even take the lead back at some points. However, they ultimately fell short.
A big reason behind the team's comeback was Tari Eason's heroics. Eason scored a career-high 27 points off the bench in the loss and Rockets coach Ime Udoka gave him extended minutes with the hot hand.
The Rockets were able to catch glimpses of Eason's potential in his rookie season, but his second year was marred by injuries, and he ended up missing 60 of the team's 82 games last season dealing with a leg injury.
However, Eason is back, healthy, and apparently better than ever. Saturday night was a sign of that.
Eason probably isn't scoring 27 points off the bench every game from here on out, but he could very well be the Rockets' best player in the second unit at times. His effort and intensity is infectious, which is part of the reason why the Rockets were able to come back despite being virtually out of the game in the first half. The Rockets could use more of that throughout the season.
