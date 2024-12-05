Rockets' Tari Eason Makes Money on Defense
The Houston Rockets are building an identity surrounding their defense, and that includes third-year forward Tari Eason.
Eason, 23, has played in as many games this season as last year now that he is healthy, and the Rockets' record is a testament of his value.
ESPN named Eason as the 24th-best player in the NBA that's under the age of 25.
"Quietly, Eason has been as valuable as any reserve this season, earning his first appearance on this list in his third NBA campaign. Alongside Amen Thompson, Eason has wreaked havoc with his active defense. Eason's 3.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per 36 minutes have produced the NBA's best defensive rating in Basketball-Reference.com's box plus-minus metric. And after a leg injury limited him to 22 games last season, Eason has made strides as a finisher. His 57.5% accuracy inside the arc is easily a career high," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton writes.
If Eason can continue along this current trajectory, he could sign a long-term deal with the Rockets and become one of the key players on their contending teams for the next several years.
Eason and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Chase Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.