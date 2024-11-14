Rockets' Tari Eason Reveals Mindset
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is a big reason why the team is off to an 8-4 start.
After only playing in 22 games during his second year in the league, the Rockets missed Eason's impact on both ends of the floor. Now, he's healthy and the Rockets have played him in all 12 games to start the season.
Eason recently spoke with The Athletic insider Kelly Iko about how he is approaching his game this season.
“I just play to win,” Eason said via Iko. “There’s not that much to it. I’ve always played the same way, trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Since I was young, that’s how I played — that was the standard in my household. Play hard, and play to win.”
So far this season, Eason is averaging a career-best 12.2 points per game, and the Rockets' best lineups often feature him in some capacity.
Eason has often been referred as the team's X-Factor for the season, and his presence could be a big reason why the Rockets take an extra leap in the standings this year.
Eason and the Rockets look to begin their NBA Cup journey tomorrow night as they take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in a rematch. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
