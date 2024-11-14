'Terror Twins' Continue to Anchor Houston Rockets
Against the Los Angeles Clippers last night, Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, affectionately deemed "The Terror Twins" due to their disruptive two-way play, combined for 36 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Their game cannot be justified just by the stats. The energy that they bring whenever they touch the court feels otherworldly. Eason and Thompson are the reason that Houston continues to stay in games, especially when it gets down to the wire.
They held James Harden to just 1-for-8 shooting on field goals last night and also set a record : the youngest duo in NBA History to record 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the same game.
Harden had 12 points in the first half. Thompson checked in for the rest of the half, and Harden failed to convert a shot from there on out.
Both of these players could become generational defenders if they continue their upward trajectory.
"We needed a spark, it was kind of a back and forth game, they brought it, it got a little ugly at the end, but they were the separation factor for the most part," said head coach Ime Udoka.
Udoka knows the value in the duo. Fred VanVleet was healthy yesterday, and Thompson still had the chance to play 34 minutes. Eason played 26. Being as disruptive as they are on defense, the forwards make getting defensive stops and converting it to offense look easy.
With 8:25 left in the second quarter, Thompson and Reed Sheppard doubled Kris Dunn, with Thompson stripping the ball away. It led to a powerful windmill dunk from the guard-forward hybrid, giving the Rockets their biggest lead of the game. Eason was right there behind Thompson to celebrate together.
Eason brought energy all night yesterday whether it was on offense or defense. He dunked on Nicolas Batum, hyping up the crowd. The forward assisted Thompson on his second three of the game, which is his career-high. He also got some offensive boards and turned them into quick points. At the end of the game, VanVleet got a steal and the crowd started roaring. Eason capped the game off on this play with a monstrous windmill on the other end of the court, assisted by the veteran point guard.
Thompson and Eason are averaging almost 23 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals combined. The "Terror Twins" might just be Houston's future.
