The Three Biggest Keys to the Houston Rockets' Success
Players on the Rockets roster have made it clear that their expectation is to make the NBA Playoffs this season. Under head coach Ime Udoka, it is possible. However, there are three things that the Rockets must do to get to their goal.
The Rockets need to be consistent. Players such as Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore have shown that theyre could still be inconsistencies across the roster.
Green could be the future of Houston, and he has shown glimpses of his peak potential. The 6-foot-4 guard makes the team around him better at times.
Whitmore, going into his second year, must also be consistent at offense. He is expected to play quite a bit this season, so better decision-making and shot-selection must be shown from him. Every game, the Rockets need to come out of the locker room ready to play, and remain steady on both side of the ball.
Houston has a lot of great defenders on their roster: Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks just to name a few. Whitmore also looks like his defense has improved. Reed Sheppard is a great addition to Houston, as he is very talented on offense, but also brings an aggresive defensive presence for a 6-foot-3 guard.
Eason and Thompson are two of the league's rising defensive stars. The Rockets' defense was ranked No. 13 in defensive rating and No. 9 in defensive efficiency. This season, they might just be one of the best teams in the league. Defense will be big time for the Rockets, as their offense has shown to be more volatile.
Udoka is not a "soft" coach, and won't tolerate certain types of play-styles, making him the perfect coach for this Rockets young roster.
The rookie guard, Sheppard, said, "You can’t be soft. That was one of mom and dad’s biggest words growing up is you can’t be soft. Just having the mindset of every time you’re on the court you’re going to play as hard as you can.”
This is exactly the mentality that every player on the team needs to win games this season. Being aggressive and staying ready is a big key for the Rockets, as this is the team that Udoka wants them to be.
