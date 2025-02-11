Houston Rockets: Three Takeaways From Losing Streak
The Houston Rockets currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They fell after a six-game losing streak.
There are three main takeaways from this losing streak: the Rockets need Alperen Sengun to be healthy, Jabari Smith Jr. must be healthy, and a big move might have to be made in the summer.
Without Alperen Sengun for three games during the losing streak, the Rockets fell from the second seed to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. In 31 minutes a game, Sengun is averaging 19 points, 10.4 rebounds, and almost five assists on 49.1% shooting from the field. His offensive mind makes it easy for plays to be created, as the offense runs through him and Fred VanVleet while on the court. There are only a few players on the team who can fluidly create solid offensive possessions, and he is one of the main guys. Houston's offense isn't able to get rolling without him on the court, but with him being back now, the team might start rolling again.
Jabari Smith Jr. has played a crucial but also very underrated role for Houston this season. The Rockets are 22-11 this season when he has played and 11-9 without him. His ability to stretch the floor for being 6-foot-10 and getting to his spot has been under the radar. He makes it easier for offense to generate solid possessions and buckets when they are needed. In almost 30 minutes a game, he is averaging 12 points and almost seven rebounds, as well as a block, on 43.5% from the field and 35.4% from three.
Houston might have to make a big move in the summer. During their six-game losing streak and their win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the team's shooting has been poor. Houston does not have a solidified winner who can get them a bucket when they need one badly. Fred VanVleet can do it, but he is not a certified star like Devin Booker, for example. It is starting to look like a big move to bring a superstar, or rising superstar, to Houston is crucial to win.
