Rockets Thriving in Player Development
The Houston Rockets have made a quick turnaround over the past year, but it's the work that was put in before that is helping them get to where they want to go.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton praised the Rockets for their work in developing their young draft picks.
"Following a crucial 2023 summer, Houston turned the corner by complementing homegrown talent -- Green, Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. -- with proven veterans in free agency. The Rockets spent big on guard Fred VanVleet and wing Dillon Brooks, who slotted into the starting five alongside Houston's recent first-round picks," Pelton writes. "All three holdovers surged, with Sengun finishing third in Most Improved Player voting, Green averaging 27.7 points per game during a 13-2 March run -- highlighted by an 11-game winning streak -- and Smith boosting his true shooting percentage from .514 to .571 in Year 2. The veteran presence, plus new coach Ime Udoka, helped lift Houston all the way to 10th in defensive rating last season."
The Rockets, however, are no longer satisfied with just having exciting young players. They also want to compete for a playoff spot in a competitive Western Conference.
That being said, if the Rockets continue along the trajectory that they have followed for the past few years, a trip to the postseason could be well within their grasp.
