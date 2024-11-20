Houston Rockets to Debut New City Edition Court and Uniforms
The Houston Rockets will debut their 2024-25 City Edition court and uniforms for their game Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers. Each season, as part of their ongoing Hometown Heroes night, the Rockets unveil new designs for their court and uniforms.
The Rockets will honor the back-to-back championship teams this season, which inspired this year's design. The Rockets released a statement about the upcoming event.
"As part of a season-long appreciation of Tomjanovich and the championship teams from 1993-94 and 1994-95, the Rockets have 13 players from those rosters planning to attend the game: Tim Breaux, Chucky Brown, Matt Bullard, Pete Chilcutt, Mario Elie, Carl Herrera, Robert Horry, Vernon Maxwell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Eric Riley, Larry Robinson, Kenny Smith and Otis Thorpe."
The group will be honored during two timeouts in the first half, and a video highlighting the 1994 and 1995 teams will be played. The Rockets will also honor legends who have recently passed away: former assistant coach and general manager Carroll Dawson and legendary radio broadcaster Gene Peterson.
Also, the Rockets Team at Toyota Center will offer the first chance to purchase items from The Summit Collection. This unique apparel line invokes memories from the championship era blended with fresh, innovative designs. Vernon Maxwell will appear at the Rockets store to help unveil the new "Summit Collection."
The City Edition court features a recreation of the iconic center logo from the Summit and displays the ‘H-TOWN.’ The Rockets will be back in action Wednesday evening as they host the Indiana Pacers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.