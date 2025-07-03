Houston Rockets to Host Community Events for 713 Day in Houston
The Houston Rockets have been the busiest team in the NBA this offseason. From blockbuster trades to retaining their players, the Rockets have been the talk of the league during the first couple of weeks of the offseason.
That has raised the excitement level of Rockets fans around the world, but especially in and around Houston. The Rockets are adding even more excitement for Rockets fans this time off the court. The Rockets are set to host multiple events for "713 day" on July 12 and 13.
713 is not a recognized holiday in Houston, Texas. It has gained notoriety around the city in the last decade and has become a staple, especially for the sports teams in Houston. The unofficial holiday is named after the area's first-ever zip code in 1947. Since then, the city has added three other zip codes, but 713 is the original.
The Rockets will be hosting a Clutch City Dancer and Launch Crew clinic on July 12 at Moses Park and Moody Park. The Clutch City Dancers are the official dance crew for the Rockets, and the Launch Crew are the break-dancing dancers you see at some Rockets home games.
The clinics are for children aged 7-14, and the cost is $5. You receive a free 713 t-shirt, a ticket to a Rockets preseason game, and a picture with the Clutch City Dancers. For this event, a $5 fee applies to the clinic.
On July 13, the Rockets will host the 713-day basketball event, which will take place from 4-8 p.m. at Root Memorial Park. They will be hosting a 3-point contest and a skills challenge. The winner will participate in the Shoot Your Shot contest next season at a Rockets home game. The Shoot Your Shot contest gives fans a chance to win a cash prize by making a free throw, a 3-pointer, and a mid-court shot within the time limit.
There will be other events taking place as well, such as face painting, a pop-a-shot inflatable, and several other activities. The event is free to attend for all who attend. There will be events all across the city as different organizations will be celebrating that day, but the Houston Rockets are continuing to give back to the community and keep the excitement level going all offseason