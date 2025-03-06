Rockets Trade Candidate Potentially Wants Out
The Houston Rockets could be in play for a major star this offseason even amid their regular-season success. At 37-27, Houston is currently a firm playoff team in a crowded Western Conference, but the team is relatively young with its most important players in their early NBA careers.
As a result, the Rockets will have plenty of cap space if they decline Fred VanVleet's team option or trade pieces this summer. One player that could be on their radar is Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Houston was recently listed as a potential trade suitor for Ball, who is averaging a career-high 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.2 steals at just 23 years old.
The most recent report on Ball's situation with the Hornets came from Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. Ball reportedly wants to be in a winning situation, and that could mean Charlotte trading its point guard as soon as the summer, seeing as how he's been there multiple years yet the Hornets are an abysmal 14-47.
"This is now gonna be the 5th season," Scotto said. "At the end of the day, not winning affected him not being an All-Star with Charlotte. On paper, he had the numbers. He wants to win competitively, from what I've been told."
Ball recently signed a maximum rookie extension for five years, worth $203.9 million, which means he wouldn't hit free agency until 2029. The Hornets have failed to give him a competitive supporting cast since he was drafted in 2020.
The Rockets have the pieces to go after a player like Ball. They've already been linked to other stars, but he fits their timeline at 23. Plus, he'd be on a longer deal which guarantees Ball's stay in Houston for multiple years.
For now, the Rockets will focus on getting a deep postseason run from their core this season, but a rough second half to the regular season so far has many concerned. Houston is 9-12 since the 41-game mark, and the team has largely been without VanVleet due to injury. Acquiring Ball could be that piece that takes them over the top.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage