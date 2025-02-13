Rockets Listed As Potential Trade Suitor For Hornets Star
The Houston Rockets have generally relied on homegrown talent in its rise to playoff contention. Aside from a few acquisitions, namely Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, the Rockets' core is made up of players drafted to the organization over the last few seasons. Houston has been patient in developing its players, and it has paid off.
Along the way, especially this season, the Rockets were involved in trade rumors for some of the league's biggest stars. Up until the trade deadline, rumors of them going after players like Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, and Giannis Antentokounmpo swirled.
Houston has yet to give in to the idea that acquiring any of these big-name players would move the needle to a championship, as the team has gone 33-20 through 53 games, expected to make the playoffs. The Rockets have generally thrived off of the young core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and others.
However, there is always an opportunity to go after a disgruntled star in today's ever-changing NBA landscape. This past trade deadline, multiple All-NBA players moved teams, and the offseason could give way to more blockbuster deals. Of course, Durant and Antetokounmpo could be on Houston's radar, but one franchise point guard could be the missing piece for this developing group.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently made a list of the next wave of NBA stars to be traded after a chaotic 2025 deadline. Antetokounmpo and Durant were mentioned on the list, but one name in particular was listed as a fit for the Rockets.
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball quickly became the face of the franchise after being drafted in 2020. At 23 years old, Ball is already one of the best point guards in the league, with season averages of 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. However, the Hornets have failed to improve as well as surround him with quality talent, which could lead to his departure.
"Ball would be an ideal fit on several teams that are actually trying to win, led by the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic," Hughes wrote. "Those squads have the kinds of assets Charlotte seems to prize, and Ball could apply some exit pressure from his side if he views his team's moves as an indication success is a long way off."
The Rockets certainly have the assets to go after Ball, with a plethora of first-round picks and young talent to spare. While acquiring a player of his caliber qualifies as win-now talent, Ball also fits Houston's timeline perfectly given his age. Sengun, Green, and Thompson are all between 22 and 23 years old, and Ball's contract doesn't expire until 2029.
