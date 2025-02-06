Rockets Trade For Hawks' Cody Zeller
The Houston Rockets are making one last move in the minutes leading up to the trade deadline.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Rockets are acquiring veteran center Cody Zeller and a 2028 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks.
The corresponding move for this trade has yet to be announced, which could result in the Rockets either waiving recent acquisition Jaden Springer or dealing another player, like Jock Landale.
Zeller, 32, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats and has enjoyed a long career in the league.
He played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was involved in the offseason deal that swapped Dyson Daniels and Dejounte Murray, but he has yet to suit up for Atlanta this season due to personal reasons.
With Zeller now on board, the Rockets will have to decide whether to waive Zeller or keep him on the roster. Chances are, the Rockets will waive him and open up a roster spot on the buyout market, which they can use to sign someone more apt to participate in Houston's late-season run.
While the NBA Trade Deadline is set for 2 p.m. CT, the Rockets will be back on the court tonight as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
