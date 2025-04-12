Houston Rockets: Trade or Keep Cam Whitmore?
Cam Whitmore had arguably the best game of his career last night, scoring 34 points in 37 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.
There have been a flurry of trade rumors surrounding the Rockets, and with star players possibly on the market, Whitmore could be out. The forward has not seen many minutes this season, but he continues to prove himself when he does play. Although he started his season slow, after going down to the G-League for some time, he bounced right back.
No one knows why Whitmore has not seen the floor much, but it's stirred up some tension, leading to questions from fans surrounding his play time. If this is the case, he could potentially be traded this offseason, but is that the right decision?
Whitmore is only 20 years old and very talented. He can get to the rim with ease, he can shoot, and his defense has improved from last year. His ability to get to his spot on offense to find a shot is impressive, and he has shown the ability to create his own shot as well. The forward's handle has also improved and he showed it when he crossed-over Kawhi Leonard two games ago in isolation, making it easy for him to get to the basket.
Trading away a talented 20-year-old who has shown a lot of positives for the future is usually never the right decision. Whitmore is on a loaded team full of young-talent. Getting minutes on this roster is not easy, as Houston has their "Core 7" players who all need to find minutes. However, if he's not happy with his minutes and it becomes a problem, he could find a new landing spot.
The Rockets should develop their "Core 7" players together for the future. The Golden State Warriors were built out of the draft, developed together, and are still winning to this day. This is something that Houston could do, but they want to win-now. It has been shown that they can win soon, as they have clinched the No. 2 spot in the playoffs coming up.