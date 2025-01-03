Houston Rockets Trying to take Advantage of Attention Alperen Sengun Draws
The Houston Rockets have seen Alperen Sengun go from MVP of the Turkish league to one of the best young players in the NBA. The Rockets were hoping for a draft day steal when they selected the big man after trading for the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Sengun has not only been a draft-day steal, but has also become one of the best players in the draft. Each year, Sengun has improved, and more people around the league are taking notice. As national attention has increased, opposing teams' have made stopping Sengun their top priority.
The Rockets' 3-point shooting has regressed this season, and teams have dared the Rockets to beat them from beyond the arch. Opposing teams are packing the paint and double-teaming Sengun on almost every possession.
Even though Sengun's shot attempts are about the same as last season, the type of shots Sengun is forced to take has gotten a lot tougher. Sengun teammates are learning to adjust and trying to take advantage of the increased attention Sengun draws every game.
Even though most of the Rockets 3-point shooting has dropped from last season there is one player who has taken advantage of the open looks. Dillon Brooks has been Houston's best shooter all season and one of its most consistent players overall.
Rockets on SI asked Brooks how the team has adjusted to opposing teams double teaming Sengun every game.
Brooks has benefited from the extra attention Sengun draws by making sure he is either cutting to the basket or in position for a wide-open shot. Brooks is shooting a career high from 3-point range and has increased his overall scoring from last season.
Amen Thompson is another player who benefits from the attention Sengun draws as he has become the Rockets best cutters on the team. Sengun is a willing passer and more times than not puts his teammates in great positions to score.
However, Sengun has recently become more aggressive about scoring over double teams and not settling for the pass. Rockets on SI asked Sengun about his mindset about scoring over a double team.
Ime Udoka has spoken many times about how Sengun is the hub of the offense and that he is their calming force when they are having issues scoring. Even though the shooting percentages don't show it the Rockets do generate enough open shots but they haven't been able to take advantage of them.
For the Rockets to stay in the top three of the Western Conference, they must start taking advantage of the attention Sengun draws game in and out. The Rockets look for their second straight win on Friday night as they host the Boston Celtics.
