Rockets Veterans Playing Massive Role
While the Houston Rockets have an exciting young core leading the way, they wouldn't be this far without the presence of their veterans.
The Rockets were barely scraping 20 wins before the arrival of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks among others last offseason as they helped new coach Ime Udoka build his culture to win in the NBA.
"“It’s been positive. I’ve said it multiple times about Fred [VanVleet], Dillon [Brooks], Jeff Green, Aaron [Holiday], and Jae’Sean [Tate] has been here. But the guys that we added last year and now Steven [Adams] this year have had a positive impact on all of our young guys. So, not just what they do on the court, but on a day-to-day basis. Professionalism off the charts shows them what you have to do to win in the NBA on a nightly basis," Udoka said via NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin.
There are more guys that haven't seen a playoff series on the roster than there are, so the Rockets will have to truly lean on these older players to help get this team there. While the team runs through the younger players, it's the veterans that will help the team in ways beyond the box score that will help the Rockets get to where they want to be.
