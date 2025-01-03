Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report
In a Wednesday matchup with in-state rival Dallas, the Houston Rockets were finally able to right the ship with a double-digit win.
Center Alperen Sengun scored 23 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and four assists, and Cam Whitmore added 18 points on efficient shooting off the bench to cruise past the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks.
Now, after finding themselves back in the win column, the Rockets will face one of the best teams in the league in Boston. The defending champions have hit a rough stretch, losing three out of their last six games, but still offer one of the tougher opponents in the league.
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Doubtful: Left lower leg management
Jock Landale — Questionable: Right knee sprain
Amen Thompson — Out: League suspension
Boston Celtics Injuries:
Al Horford — Out: rest
Jaylen Brown — questionable: right shoulder strain
Kristaps Porzingis — questionable: left ankle sprain
The Rockets have some key contributors listed on the report. Tari Eason — who hasn’t played since Dec. 14 due to a lower leg injury — has long been questionable, but is now downgraded to doubtful. Amen Thompson, the other half of the Terror Twins bench duo for Houston, will sit out his second game due to suspension for his altercation for Miami’s Tyler Herro.
On the Celtics’ end, they’ve got two starters with designations.
The Rockets and Celtics tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Houston.
