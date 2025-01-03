Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

Houston will take on the defending champion Boston Celtics tonight.

Derek Parker

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a Wednesday matchup with in-state rival Dallas, the Houston Rockets were finally able to right the ship with a double-digit win.

Center Alperen Sengun scored 23 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and four assists, and Cam Whitmore added 18 points on efficient shooting off the bench to cruise past the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks.

Now, after finding themselves back in the win column, the Rockets will face one of the best teams in the league in Boston. The defending champions have hit a rough stretch, losing three out of their last six games, but still offer one of the tougher opponents in the league.

Houston Rockets injuries:

Tari Eason — Doubtful: Left lower leg management

Jock Landale — Questionable: Right knee sprain

Amen Thompson — Out: League suspension

Boston Celtics Injuries:

Al Horford — Out: rest

Jaylen Brown — questionable: right shoulder strain

Kristaps Porzingis — questionable: left ankle sprain

The Rockets have some key contributors listed on the report. Tari Eason — who hasn’t played since Dec. 14 due to a lower leg injury — has long been questionable, but is now downgraded to doubtful. Amen Thompson, the other half of the Terror Twins bench duo for Houston, will sit out his second game due to suspension for his altercation for Miami’s Tyler Herro.

On the Celtics’ end, they’ve got two starters with designations.

The Rockets and Celtics tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Houston.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.

Home/News