Rockets vs. Bulls: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets begin a quick two-game road trip as they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Rockets won four consecutive games on their homestand, but now they must keep the winning energy going in the Windy City.
Houston is 3-2 on the road so far this season, so the team has proven to be capable of winning games away from the home.
However, the Bulls are a sneaky opponent who has been able to beat some of the better teams in the league so far this season, including the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.
Another Rockets victory would give them their fifth win in a row, which would be their longest streak since last year's 11-game run back in March.
Here's a look at what you need to know:
Rockets vs. Bulls Information
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Bulls Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson (QUESTIONABLE - quad)
- C Steven Adams (OUT - knee)
Chicago Bulls
- PG Lonzo Ball (OUT - wrist)
Rockets vs. Bulls Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Chicago Bulls
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Coby White
- SF Zach LaVine
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
