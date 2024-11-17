Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Bulls: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Chicago Bulls. Here's everything you need to know.

Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) handles the ball against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets begin a quick two-game road trip as they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

The Rockets won four consecutive games on their homestand, but now they must keep the winning energy going in the Windy City.

Houston is 3-2 on the road so far this season, so the team has proven to be capable of winning games away from the home.

However, the Bulls are a sneaky opponent who has been able to beat some of the better teams in the league so far this season, including the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Another Rockets victory would give them their fifth win in a row, which would be their longest streak since last year's 11-game run back in March.

Here's a look at what you need to know:

Rockets vs. Bulls Information

Rockets vs. Bulls Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson (QUESTIONABLE - quad)
  • C Steven Adams (OUT - knee)

Chicago Bulls

  • PG Lonzo Ball (OUT - wrist)

Rockets vs. Bulls Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Chicago Bulls

  • PG Josh Giddey
  • SG Coby White
  • SF Zach LaVine
  • PF Patrick Williams
  • C Nikola Vucevic

