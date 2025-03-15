Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report
Having won five games in a row, the Houston Rockets are now again climbing the Western Conference standings. This time just ahead of the 2024-25 NBA postseason.
After suffering a few lulls and losing streaks, the Rockets fell from the coveted No. 2 spot all the way to No. 5, behind the likes of Denver, Los Angeles and Memphis. Now on a hot-streak, the team has climbed back into No. 3, tied with the Grizzlies and one full game ahead of the Lakers.
The team is beginning to mesh again, having a mostly healthy roster that's beginning to find its offensive and defensive groove.
Houston now looks to a Saturday night bout with the Chicago Bulls, hoping to close the gap on No. 2 even more. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of an important game for the home team:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Amen Thompson — Out: Left ankle sprain
Chicago Bulls injuries:
Lonzo Ball — Out: Right wrist sprain
Ayo Dosunmu — Out: Left shoulder surgery
Josh Giddey — Doubtful: Right ankle sprain
Coby White — Probable: Right toe
The Rockets remain without two high-profile guards in rising star Amen Thompson, and the No. 3 draft pick Reed Sheppard.
Thompson rolled his ankle days ago against the Pelicans, but luckily avoided major injury, and is out likely one more week. Sheppard fractured his thumb against the Pelicans last Thursday, and is sidelined for four weeks.
The Bulls are likely to be without several high-level contributors, including guards Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Josh Giddey. In the least, it seems sharpshooter Coby White is trending towards playing.
The Bulls and Rockets will tip off at 7 p.m. tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.