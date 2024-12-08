Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Clippers: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight to wrap up a three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the franchise's first matchup at the Intuit Dome.

The Rockets dropped the first two games on the road trip to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, so they are hoping for a better result tonight against the Clippers. Given the fact that the Rockets haven't played since Thursday and the Clippers' last game was at home on Wednesday, the two teams are well-rested coming into this big-time rivalry matchup in Inglewood.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Information

Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)

Los Angeles Clippers

  • SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - knee)
  • SG Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Terance Mann (OUT - finger)
  • SG Kobe Brown (OUT - back)
  • SG Norman Powell (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Clippers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Norman Powell
  • SF Amir Coffey
  • PF Derrick Jones Jr.
  • C Ivica Zubac

Jeremy Brener
