Rockets vs. Clippers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight to wrap up a three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the franchise's first matchup at the Intuit Dome.
The Rockets dropped the first two games on the road trip to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, so they are hoping for a better result tonight against the Clippers. Given the fact that the Rockets haven't played since Thursday and the Clippers' last game was at home on Wednesday, the two teams are well-rested coming into this big-time rivalry matchup in Inglewood.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Clippers Game Information
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
Los Angeles Clippers
- SF Kawhi Leonard (OUT - knee)
- SG Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT - ankle)
- SF Terance Mann (OUT - finger)
- SG Kobe Brown (OUT - back)
- SG Norman Powell (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Norman Powell
- SF Amir Coffey
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Ivica Zubac
