Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 7 Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Playoffs.
Down 3-1 in the series, the Rockets seemed dead in the water. But with an offensive resurgence from Fred VanVleet, highly impactful minutes from Steven Adams and the team's continued leaning on its defense, it's now all tied up. In Game 6, Houston waltz into Chase Center and delivered a lopsided eight-point win to swing the momentum and send the series back to Houston for the final game.
The Rockets are obviously the more youthful team, led by VanVleet, Adams and Dillon Brooks as its essential lone veterans — and Golden State having a wealth of championship experience in superstar Stephen Curry and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green. But the pressure now lies with Golden State to avoid blowing a 3-1 lead, which it infamously did back in the 2016 Finals.
Injuries haven't played a major factor — with Golden State winning it's one full game without star Jimmy Butler — but health has leaned somewhat in Houston's favor.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the win-or-go-home matchup:
Houston Rockets:
Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry — Available: right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Avaialbe: left thumb splint
The injury report for both teams remains unchanged from Game 6 — good news for those who want a competitive matchup in Game 7.
The Rockets remain without Jock Landale and Jae’Sean Tate, two talented rotational-level players, but ones that likely wouldn’t be seeing a beaucoup of minutes in the postseason. All in all, the Rockets have been healthy this postseason, a great thing given they've needed every ounce of talent in the first round.
After suffering a pelvic contusion earlier in the series, Warriors forward Butler has now been scratched from the injury report entirely. It’s doubtful he’s feeling 100%, but it at least seems his status is no longer in question, and he’s a full go.
Both Curry and Gary Payton II have been dealing with thumb injuries, neither of which has affected their status this series.
The Warriors and Rockets will face off for the final time this season at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight. The winner of the game will go on to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2.