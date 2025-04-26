Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
On Saturday night, the Rockets and Warriors will face off in a pivotal Game 3.
Game 2 was notable for several reasons, with star forward Jimmy Butler being ruled out after falling hard on a rebound attempt, and the Rockets subsequently blowing out the Warriors before a two-game trip to The Bay. After scoring just 85 in the opening game, the Rockets got back on track offensively in the second contest, with fourth-year guard Jalen Green leading the charge with 38 points.
Suffice it to say, Game 3 will be a massive, momentum swinging contest for both teams. And it remains to be seen whether Houston’s performance was a one-off, or if Golden State is still in the driver’s seat of the series.
Houston seems to have the positive momentum for now, but a return home and the potential addition of Butler back to the lineup could certainly work in Golden State's favor.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the crucial matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Jimmy Butler — Questionable: Left pelvic contusion
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Questionable: Right shoulder strain
Easily the most important injury designation is Butler, who is listed as questionable to play with a left pelvic contusion. Per ClutchPoints Brett Siegel, Butler wants to play Game 3, but a final decision will be made tonight.
The Rockets continue to have two players on their injury report in Jock Landale and Jae’Sean Tate, two solid rotational players but one’s that likely wouldn’t make postseason waves.
The two teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight.