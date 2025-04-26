Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Rockets and Warriors face off in a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday night.

Derek Parker

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday night, the Rockets and Warriors will face off in a pivotal Game 3.

Game 2 was notable for several reasons, with star forward Jimmy Butler being ruled out after falling hard on a rebound attempt, and the Rockets subsequently blowing out the Warriors before a two-game trip to The Bay. After scoring just 85 in the opening game, the Rockets got back on track offensively in the second contest, with fourth-year guard Jalen Green leading the charge with 38 points.

Suffice it to say, Game 3 will be a massive, momentum swinging contest for both teams. And it remains to be seen whether Houston’s performance was a one-off, or if Golden State is still in the driver’s seat of the series. 

Houston seems to have the positive momentum for now, but a return home and the potential addition of Butler back to the lineup could certainly work in Golden State's favor.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the crucial matchup:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler — Questionable: Left pelvic contusion

Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint

Gary Payton II — Questionable: Right shoulder strain

Easily the most important injury designation is Butler, who is listed as questionable to play with a left pelvic contusion. Per ClutchPoints Brett Siegel, Butler wants to play Game 3, but a final decision will be made tonight.

The Rockets continue to have two players on their injury report in Jock Landale and Jae’Sean Tate, two solid rotational players but one’s that likely wouldn’t make postseason waves.

The two teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News