Rockets vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are on the road tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Here is everything you need to know.

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) battle for the ball during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are looking to extend their win streak to five games as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the finale of the first half of their long road trip.

The Rockets have a stretch of eight road games in nine contests, and this marks the fourth matchup in that segment of time. Houston has walked away victorious against some stiff competition in the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks so far on the road trip, and things won't let up tonight against the Grizzlies.

Though the Rockets have had success against the Grizzlies, winning each of the last three meetings, Memphis comes into the game after being blown out by the New York Knicks on Monday night, so the team is scorned and itching to bounce back with the Rockets in their path.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Information

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 30
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
  • TV: TNT, Max App
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Memphis Grizzlies

  • SF Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Marcus Smart (OUT - finger)
  • SG Cam Spencer (OUT - thumb)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Memphis Grizzlies

  • PG Ja Morant
  • SG Jaylen Wells
  • SF Desmond Bane
  • PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Zach Edey

