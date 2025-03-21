Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Heat: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Miami Heat. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are putting their win streak on the line as they take on the Miami Heat tonight at the Kaseya Center.

Eight consecutive victories for the Rockets have given them the league's longest win streak and a run back up to No. 2 in the Western Conference.

With teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets right on their tail, the Rockets need to take advantage of the struggling Heat, who have lost nine straight games.

Rockets vs. Heat Information

  • Date: Friday, Mar. 21
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Heat Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

Miami Heat

  • PG Dru Smith (OUT - Achilles)
  • PF Nikola Jovic (OUT - hand)
  • SF Andrew Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Rockets vs. Heat Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Miami Heat

  • PG Tyler Herro
  • SG Jaime Jaquez Jr.
  • SF Duncan Robinson
  • PF Kel'el Ware
  • C Bam Adebayo

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News