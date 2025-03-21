Rockets vs. Heat: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are putting their win streak on the line as they take on the Miami Heat tonight at the Kaseya Center.
Eight consecutive victories for the Rockets have given them the league's longest win streak and a run back up to No. 2 in the Western Conference.
With teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets right on their tail, the Rockets need to take advantage of the struggling Heat, who have lost nine straight games.
Rockets vs. Heat Information
- Date: Friday, Mar. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
Rockets vs. Heat Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Miami Heat
- PG Dru Smith (OUT - Achilles)
- PF Nikola Jovic (OUT - hand)
- SF Andrew Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Rockets vs. Heat Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
Miami Heat
- PG Tyler Herro
- SG Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- SF Duncan Robinson
- PF Kel'el Ware
- C Bam Adebayo
