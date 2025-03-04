Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
On Monday night, injuries again reared their head for the Houston Rockets, who suffered another loss at the hands of the OKC Thunder.
Against the Kings, the Rockets were at full health, getting Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. back from the injury report. But on Monday, the team was without VanVleet due to a new ankle injury, as well as Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams.
The end result was a 137-128 loss to the West’s No. 1 team, who reached 50 wins before another conference team could reach 40.
Houston now looks to the second half of a back-to-back in Indiana: another tough matchup. All but VanVleet were at least questionable to play yesterday, and the team will certainly need a few player to come off to the injury report to stand a chance against the Pacers.
Here are the injury reports for both team’s ahead of Tuesday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jock Landale — Questionable: Left knee soreness
Fred VanVleet — Out: Left ankle strain
Indiana Pacers injuries:
Isaiah Jackson — Out: Right achilles tear
Benedict Mathurin — Doubtful: Left wrist sprain
Against the Pacers, it seems the Rockets will be getting all of Sengun, Eason, Thompson, Brooks and Adams back in the rotation. And it will likely be much-needed, as their Eastern Conference foe are capable of beating any team on any given night. VanVleet remains out with a new ankle injury suffered in his first game back.
On Indiana’s side, they’ll be without forward Isaiah Jackson due to an early-season Achilles tear, and likely without a strong scoring option in guard Bennedict Mathurin.
The Rockets and Pacers tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight.
