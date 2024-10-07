Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets visit the Utah Jazz. Here's everything you need to know.

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) chase a loose a ball during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are playing in their preseason opener tonight as they travel to Salt Lake City to face off against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

It remains to be seen exactly what the Rockets will look like in their first game back since the end of last season, but the itch for basketball can finally be scratched. Expect a good amount of Rockets to see some action tonight, but there could also be some players sitting as a precaution.

The goal is to be healthy when the Rockets start the regular season in two weeks, so not playing tonight isn't the worst thing in the world for some players on the team.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...

Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, October 7
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • n/a

Utah Jazz

  • PG Patty Mills (QUESTIONABLE - rest)

Rockets vs. Jazz Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Utah Jazz

  • PG Keyonte George
  • SG Collin Sexton
  • SF Lauri Markkanen
  • PF John Collins
  • C Walker Kessler

