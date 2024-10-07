Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are playing in their preseason opener tonight as they travel to Salt Lake City to face off against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.
It remains to be seen exactly what the Rockets will look like in their first game back since the end of last season, but the itch for basketball can finally be scratched. Expect a good amount of Rockets to see some action tonight, but there could also be some players sitting as a precaution.
The goal is to be healthy when the Rockets start the regular season in two weeks, so not playing tonight isn't the worst thing in the world for some players on the team.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...
Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, October 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- n/a
Utah Jazz
- PG Patty Mills (QUESTIONABLE - rest)
Rockets vs. Jazz Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Utah Jazz
- PG Keyonte George
- SG Collin Sexton
- SF Lauri Markkanen
- PF John Collins
- C Walker Kessler
